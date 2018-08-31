Star-studded Aretha Franklin funeral includes gold casket, pink Cadillacs
Aretha Franklin's casket arrived on August 31, 2018 at Detroit's Greater Grace Temple for her funeral. Guests in attendance included Smokey Robinson, Bill Clinton, Ariana Grande, Faith Hill, Jennifer Hudson, the Rev. Al Sharpton and Jesse Jackson.
The British Army paid tribute to Aretha Franklin on August 31, the day of her funeral, by playing R.E.S.P.E.C.T. during the Changing of the Guard ceremony outside Buckingham Palace. The public can be heard applauding at the end of the performance.
Taylor Swift paid tribute to the late Aretha Franklin on August 28 during a concert in the legend’s hometown of Detroit. In clips shared by fans, Swift spoke about Franklin’s impact on music, and her fight for feminism and civil rights.
Mourners poured into Detroit's Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History to pay their final respects to Aretha Franklin, who died August 16 of pancreatic cancer at the age of 76. Some were surprised to learn her viewing was open casket.
