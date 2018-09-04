Ticket reseller sues Sheeran promoter in Germany for fraud

FILE - In this file photo dated Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran speaks during a press conference for the film ‘Songwriter’ during the 68th edition of the International Film Festival Berlin, Berlinale, in Berlin, Germany. International ticket reseller Viagogo said Tuesday Sept. 4, 2018, it’s suing Ed Sheeran’s promoter Stuart Galbraith and his company for fraud on allegations the company confiscated genuine tickets from concert-goers on Sheeran’s recent 2017 tour, and forced them to purchase new tickets. Markus Schreiber, FILE AP Photo