4 honored for genetic research and developing anesthetic

This undated photo provided by the Albert and Mary Lasker Foundation in September 2018 shows John B. Glen in his home in Cheshire, England. On Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018, the Lasker clinical medicine award went to Glen who discovered and developed the world’s most widely used drug for inducing anesthesia, propofol, nicknamed “milk of amnesia.” Albert and Mary Lasker Foundation via AP Flora Lichtman