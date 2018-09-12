Warner Bros. distances itself from ‘A Star Is Born’ producer

FILE - In this Jan. 29, 1977 file photo, Jon Peters and Barbra Streisand hold their awards at the Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles. They won four awards for “A Star Is Born.” Peters is a credited producer of the new “A Star Is Born,” the third remake of the Hollywood fable. With the new film in the spotlight, Peters’ history has come under scrutiny. Warner Bros. on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018, said the studio was contractually obligated to honor Peters as a producer. (AP Photo, File) AP