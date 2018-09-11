Luke Bryan’s free show to mark eatery opening draws 30,000

FILE - In this May 5, 2018 file photo, Luke Bryan performs at the iHeartCountry Festival at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas. Country singer and songwriter Bryan has hosted a free street concert to mark the opening of his new Tennessee restaurant that drew nearly 30,000 people to downtown Nashville. The Tennessean reports the concert on Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, marked the grand opening earlier that afternoon of Luke’s 32 Bridge Food + Drink, a multi-story live entertainment complex. AP, File Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision