Fox Sports 1’s ‘Lock It In’ leads rise of gambling TV shows

This undated photo provided by Fox Sports 1 shows host Rachel Bonnetta on the set of FS1’s first-ever linear sports gambling show LOCK IT IN at the studio in Los Angeles. As legalized sports gambling rolls across the nation, the people who make sports television are ready to ride the boom with a series of shows explicitly about betting. Fox Sports 1’s “Lock It In” began daily production this week as the first of several planned major-platform shows focused on pointspreads, odds and helping their viewers to make better bets. (Fox Sports 1 via AP) AP