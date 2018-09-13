Cuomo easily defeats Nixon in NY gubernatorial primary

FILE - In this combination of file photos, New York gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon, left, speaks during a Democratic primary debate in Hempstead, N.Y., on Aug. 29, 2018, and Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks at a press conference in New York on July 18, 2018. Democratic primary voters in New York on Thursday, Sept. 13 will settle the primary battle between two-term Cuomo and liberal challenger Nixon. Invision, File J. Conrad Williams Jr./Newsday Pool, and Evan Agostini