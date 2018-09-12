A CBS network shaped by Moonves is challenged without him

FILE- In this Jan. 9, 2007, file photo Leslie Moonves, president and CEO of CBS Corp., is silhouetted while watching a video presentation during his keynote speech at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. Moonves, who was ousted over the weekend as head of CBS Corp. amid a continuing investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct, began working as CBS entertainment division president in 1995 and built the network into the corporation’s profitable crown jewel. Jae C. Hong, File AP Photo