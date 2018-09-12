Rihanna unleashes the savage beast in latest lingerie line

Rihanna unleashed the wild beast in a lush tropical land that turned to arid desert with women of all shapes, sizes and colors in her second season of Savage x Fenty lingerie and loungewear. And animals they were, her models writhing, cackling, frolicking and stalking in lace, fishnet and satin that shined in jewel tones.
Her exotic world of bralettes, undies and pajamas was shown off in 50 looks amid a pond, hydroponics, moveable botanical biodomes and a plant growing station constructed deep inside a cavernous building in the Brooklyn Navy Yard as New York Fashion Week came to a close Wednesday.
These "beasts" included two pregnant women showing off their bellies with pride. Another was a nymph in neon green. They included the famous model sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid, the former in browns, Bella in a soft blue.
The entire collection was available immediately for purchase on SavageX.com.
