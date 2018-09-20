Puerto Rico marks 1 year since Maria with song and sadness

In this Sept. 8, 2018 photo, Alma Morales Rosario poses for a portrait between the beams of her home being rebuilt after it was destroyed by Hurricane Maria one year ago in the San Lorenzo neighborhood of Morovis, Puerto Rico. Rosario, who is incapacitated by diabetes and a blood disease, took a loan to upgrade her home before the storm hit, and lost everything. After the storm, Rosario rented a home until she could no longer afford it on her monthly $598 dollar pension and now splits her time living with her mother and daughter. Rosario said she already spent her $7,000 dollars of FEMA aid, and is now using money from a relative, who is also helping her with the labor of rebuilding her home, but says she knows there’s not enough money for all the materials. “I hope with God’s help to have the house closed on the outside, walls and ceiling in November. But if it’s not possible, I’ll make a room with the wood I have under the structure and live there until I can finish it. I never thought this was going to happen to me,” she said. Ramon Espinosa AP Photo