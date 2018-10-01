The Latest: Officials dedicate Vegas memorial garden

FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2017 file photo, a woman sits on a curb at the scene of a shooting outside a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip. It took 11 minutes for the gunman in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history to kill 58 people. Then he killed himself. A year later, Las Vegas police and the FBI have found no motive for the rampage. John Locher, File AP Photo