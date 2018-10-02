Boris Johnson to turn up heat on May at Conservative meeting

FILE- In this Wednesday, June 13, 2018 file photo, Britain’s Foreign Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street in London. Britain’s governing Conservative Party is at war - with itself. The divide is over Europe, and only thing the two feuding factions agree on is that their leader, Prime Minister Theresa May, is heading in the wrong direction. Flamboyant former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, who quit the government in July, on Friday, Sept. 28 called May’s plan “a moral and intellectual humiliation” for Britain. So May will be under attack from all sides when the Conservatives open their annual conference Sunday in the central England city of Birmingham. Kirsty Wigglesworth, File AP Photo