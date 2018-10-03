FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2012, file photo, Bianna Golodryga attends the launch party for Ali Wentworth’s book “Ali in Wonderland”, in New York. Golodryga is joining the dawn patrol as co-host of “CBS This Morning.” CBS News President David Rhodes announced Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018, that Golodryga will join Gayle King, Norah O’Donnell and John Dickerson on the program.
FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2012, file photo, Bianna Golodryga attends the launch party for Ali Wentworth’s book “Ali in Wonderland”, in New York. Golodryga is joining the dawn patrol as co-host of “CBS This Morning.” CBS News President David Rhodes announced Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018, that Golodryga will join Gayle King, Norah O’Donnell and John Dickerson on the program. Charles Sykes, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2012, file photo, Bianna Golodryga attends the launch party for Ali Wentworth’s book “Ali in Wonderland”, in New York. Golodryga is joining the dawn patrol as co-host of “CBS This Morning.” CBS News President David Rhodes announced Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018, that Golodryga will join Gayle King, Norah O’Donnell and John Dickerson on the program. Charles Sykes, File AP Photo

Celebrities

CBS adds Bianna Golodryga to morning news team

The Associated Press

October 03, 2018 05:25 AM

NEW YORK

CBS News is adding Bianna Golodryga (go-low-DREEG-ah) as a fourth anchor to its morning show.

The network announced Wednesday that Golodryga will join the team of Gayle King, Norah O'Donnell and John Dickerson at the table on "CBS This Morning." Golodryga is familiar to the show's audience as a frequent substitute host and reporter. She's worked at CBS News since 2007.

CBS News President David Rhodes said the move gives the show more flexibility to send its anchors on reporting assignments.

It's the second change to CBS' morning team in less than a year. Dickerson replaced Charlie Rose when Rose was fired last November for sexual misconduct.

  Comments  