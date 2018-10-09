Turkey to search Saudi Consulate for missing journalist

The entrance to the Saudi Arabia consulate in Istanbul, Monday, Oct. 8, 2018. Turkey has summoned the Saudi ambassador to request the kingdom’s “full cooperation” in an investigation into the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who Turkish officials say was killed while visiting the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul. The 59-year-old Khashoggi went missing last Tuesday while visiting the consulate for paperwork to marry his Turkish fiancee. Lefteris Pitarakis AP Photo