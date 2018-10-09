Ice Theatre of New York to honor Kristi Yamaguchi

FILE - In this Oct. 29, 2010, file photo, Kristi Yamaguchi arrives at the Peace Over Violence 39th Annual Humanitarian Awards at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. When Ice Theatre of New York honors Kristi Yamaguchi on Oct. 15, 2018, it will be for a whole lot more than her performances as a figure skater. Her on-ice resume is superb, of course, including the 1992 Albertville Olympic championship, followed by a starring role in the highly successful Stars on Ice tour. Her work away from the rink has been exemplary, particularly Yamaguchi’s Always Dream Foundation that for the past seven years has fought child illiteracy. AP Images, File Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision