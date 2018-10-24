Lawsuit accuses Michigan professor, singer of sexual assault

A lawsuit alleging sexual assault has been filed against University of Michigan professor and opera singer David Daniels.
In the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court, Michigan student Andrew Lipian claims Daniels groped him, sent sexual photos and videos of himself and requested sexual photos and videos of Lipian in return.
The lawsuit claims a Michigan faculty member was aware of the alleged sexual assault and reported it to the university's Office of Institutional Equity. It says Lipian has not been contacted by the office.
Daniels did not immediately respond Wednesday to a phone message seeking comment.
Daniels took a leave of absence from Michigan this fall amid claims he and his partner sexually assaulted a performer nearly a decade ago. Reached in August, Daniels called the allegation "completely false." His partner, Scott Walters, also denied the allegation.
