Actress-writer Waithe: Films fall short of ethnic equality

This combination photo shows Annie Lennox at Porter’s 3rd Annual Incredible Women Gala in Los Angeles on Oct. 9, 2018, left, Lena Waithe at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Grants Banquet in Beverly Hills on Aug. 9, 2018, center, and Hannah Gadsby at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sept. 17, 2018. The three are headlining a movie academy lunch celebrating a new initiative to advance the careers of female filmmakers. AP Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision