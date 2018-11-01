Items owned by Tupac Shakur donated to Temple University

FILE - In this Aug. 15, 1996, file photo, rapper Tupac Shakur attends a voter registration event in South Central Los Angeles. Items owned by Shakur have been donated to Temple University, including a bullet-dented golden medallion the rapper was wearing in 1994 when he was shot five times. Diane Turner, the collection’s curator, said Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018, that the Blockson Collection will increase its focus on hip-hop culture with the addition of Shakur’s items. Frank Wiese, File AP Photo