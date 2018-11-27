Michigan professor unearths inmates’ music from Auschwitz

This Nov. 7, 2018, photo provided by the University of Michigan shows Professor Patricia Hall and graduate student Joshua Devries reviewing the music manuscript for “The Most Beautiful Time of Life” at the Duderstadt Center recording studio on campus in Ann Arbor, Mich. The Contemporary Directions Ensemble in October 2018 recorded the music, as it’s translated from German to English. It will perform the piece Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, during a free on-campus concert. The music has not been heard since it was arranged and performed by prisoners in a World War II death camp. University of Michigan via AP Christopher Boyes