FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2018 file photo, workers raise the 2018 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, a 72-foot tall, 12-ton Norway Spruce from Wallkill, N.Y. in New York. A ceremony will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 28 to light the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree. The tree will burst alive with 5 miles (8 kilometers) of LED multicolored lights and a 900-pound Swarovski crystal star during the televised extravaganza.
FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2018 file photo, workers raise the 2018 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, a 72-foot tall, 12-ton Norway Spruce from Wallkill, N.Y. in New York. A ceremony will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 28 to light the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree. The tree will burst alive with 5 miles (8 kilometers) of LED multicolored lights and a 900-pound Swarovski crystal star during the televised extravaganza. AP Images for Tishman Speyer, File Diane Bondareff
FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2018 file photo, workers raise the 2018 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, a 72-foot tall, 12-ton Norway Spruce from Wallkill, N.Y. in New York. A ceremony will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 28 to light the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree. The tree will burst alive with 5 miles (8 kilometers) of LED multicolored lights and a 900-pound Swarovski crystal star during the televised extravaganza. AP Images for Tishman Speyer, File Diane Bondareff

Celebrities

Sprucing up NYC: Rockefeller Center lights Christmas tree

The Associated Press

November 28, 2018 07:06 PM

NEW YORK

A massive Norway spruce has been lit up in a tradition that ushers in Christmastime in New York City.

Mayor Bill de Blasio flipped the switch Wednesday night to light the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree following a televised extravaganza that featured performances by Diana Ross and Tony Bennett.

The 72-foot-tall tree is decorated with 5 miles (8 kilometers) of multicolored LED lights and a 900-pound Swarovski crystal star. Rockefeller Center has hosted the ceremony since 1931.

Police officers flooded the area and spectators were funneled through security.

The 75-year-old tree was donated by a couple in Wallkill, 60 miles (100 kilometers) north of the city.

It will remain on display until Jan. 7. Then it will be given to Habitat for Humanity to help build homes.

  Comments  