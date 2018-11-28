Rita Moreno joins Steven Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’ film

FILE - In this Aug. 25, 2018, file photo, Rita Moreno arrives at the 33rd annual Imagen Awards at the JW Marriott L.A. Live in Los Angeles. Moreno’s portrayal of italieAnita won her an Oscar for the 1961 film version of “West Side Story,” and now she has a part in a remake directed by Steven Spielberg. AP, File Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision