Oprah offers rousing tribute to Mandela in S. Africa visit

Oprah Winfrey gives her speech after paying tribute to Nelson Mandela and promoting gender equality at an event at University of Johannesburg in Soweto, South Africa, Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018. The former talk show host on Thursday joined Graca Machel, Mandela’s widow and an advocate of women’s and children’s rights, at the Soweto campus of the University of Johannesburg. Themba Hadebe AP Photo