Show filmed near Georgia’s coast draws complaints, concerns

A true crime series that's filming near Georgia's coast has drawn complaints from neighbors about vehicles speeding by their houses to reach the set.
Effingham County Commissioner Phil Kieffer says the county needs an ordinance regulating filming locations.
Kieffer said he learned that "The Act" was filming when 14 building facades were set up for background scenes, and neighbors complained about the speeding.
Location manager Steve Yetman said the crew held a low country boil for neighbors and has been responsive to their concerns.
Yetman says the filming began in early October and takes place five or six days a month.
The Savannah Morning News reports that the show being filmed for Hulu follows Gypsy Blanchard, a girl trying to escape the toxic relationship she has with her overprotective mother.
