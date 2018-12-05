FILE- In this Sept. 17, 2018, file photo, Trevor Noah arrives at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Trevor Noah appeared as usual on “The Daily Show,” but his voice didn’t. The host relied on fellow Comedy Central correspondents to read his monologue, instead. It’s unclear how long he will be unable to speak or what caused the problem.
FILE- In this Sept. 17, 2018, file photo, Trevor Noah arrives at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Trevor Noah appeared as usual on “The Daily Show,” but his voice didn’t. The host relied on fellow Comedy Central correspondents to read his monologue, instead. It’s unclear how long he will be unable to speak or what caused the problem. AP, File Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision
FILE- In this Sept. 17, 2018, file photo, Trevor Noah arrives at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Trevor Noah appeared as usual on “The Daily Show,” but his voice didn’t. The host relied on fellow Comedy Central correspondents to read his monologue, instead. It’s unclear how long he will be unable to speak or what caused the problem. AP, File Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision

Celebrities

‘Daily Show’ host Trevor Noah silenced by a voice issue

By OCSAR WELLS GABRIEL II Associated Press Writer

December 05, 2018 01:27 AM

Fans of "The Daily Show" got to see Trevor Noah host his Comedy Central show. But they didn't get to hear him.

The reason: Noah has lost his voice and is under doctor's orders not to utter a word.

The show began as usual on Tuesday, with the theme song playing and the audience cheering as the South African-born comedian walked onto the set and sat at his desk. But when the camera pointed at the desk, the TV audience saw comedian Mike Acosta.

Speaking for Noah, Acosta told the audience that, indeed, the show "was a little different" in that Noah was ordered not to speak — or risk needing surgery. He didn't elaborate on what caused the vocal problem or how long Noah will be unable to speak.

  Comments  