Pusha T on winning in 2018, Grammy nom, Drake and Kanye West

FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2018 file photo, Pusha T attends the Roc Nation pre-Grammy brunch in New York. In a year where rap easily dominated as music’s top genre, Pusha T’s 21-minute, seven-track “Daytona” album moved the needle and became one of the most successful hip-hop projects of the year, he won his rap beef with Drake and he earned a Grammy nomination for best rap album. AP, File Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision