Katherine Johnson, at age 100, is telling her life story

FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2017, file photo, Katherine Johnson, the inspiration for the film, "Hidden Figures," poses in the press room at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Johnson’s “Reaching for the Moon” is an autobiography for middle graders that will be published next fall, Atheneum Books for Young Readers announced Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018. AP, File Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision