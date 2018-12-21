Raf Simons out at Calvin Klein after 2 high-profile years

FILE - In this Tuesday, July 11, 2017 file photo, Fashion designer Raf Simons, left, makes adjustments before his fashion show during Men's Fashion Week in New York. Designer Raf Simons is parting ways with Calvin Klein after two years with the fashion company. Calvin Klein announced in a statement Friday, Dec. 21, 2018 the Belgian designer's departure as the chief creative officer was amicable. The company said it decided on a new brand direction different from Simons' creative vision. Frank Franklin II, File AP Photo