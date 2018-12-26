Art historian Sister Wendy Beckett has died. She was 88

FILE - In this Thursday, Sept. 4, 1997 file photo, Sister Wendy Beckett, a Roman Catholic nun of the Sisters of Notre Dame, who lives in Colinton, England, and is a well-known art critic, stands near an unidentified sarcophagus at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston. The art historian and critic Sister Wendy Beckett died aged 88 on Wednesday Dec, 26, 2018. Victoria Arocho, File AP Photo