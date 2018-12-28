After a decade of dormancy, Chaka Khan blooms again

FILE- In this Nov. 29, 2018 file photo, singer Chaka Khan attends the Lincoln Center Corporate Fund fashion gala honoring Coach at Alice Tully Hall in New York. The singer perhaps best known for the 1984 smash “I Feel For You” is ready to bloom again. Chaka Khan plans her first album in a decade, and, on New Year’s Day, will serve as grand marshal at the Rose Parade. Khan said she never stopped recording from 2008-2018, she simply stopped releasing material. AP, File Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision