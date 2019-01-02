Uffizi urges Germany to return painting stolen by Nazis

In this photo made available on Jan. 1, 2019 by the Uffizi gallery press office, Eike Schmidt, director of the Uffizi Gallery, poses for a photo as he holds onto a copy of a still-life "Vase of Flowers", by Dutch artist Jan van Huysum, with writing in red reading "stolen", inside the Uffizi gallery, in Florence, Italy. Schmidt is urging Germany to return the Dutch masterpiece stolen by the Nazi troops during World War II, which is in the hands of a German family who hasn’t returned it despite numerous appeals. (Uffizi Gallery press office via AP) AP