An awards show crossroads 1 year after the Time’s Up Globes

FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2018 file photo, social activist and founder of the #MeToo movement, Tarana Burke, left, and actress Michelle Williams wear black at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. The Golden Globe Awards last year set the tone for how the film awards season would address the #MeToo movement, and as the hours tick down to Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019 show, many in Hollywood are wondering what this year will have in store. AP, File Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision