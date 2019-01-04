Kevin Hart says he’s considering Oscar hosting gig again

FILE - In this Aug. 3, 2017 file photo, Kevin Hart poses at Kevin Hart's "Laugh Out Loud" new streaming video network launch event at the Goldstein Residence in Beverly Hills, Calif. Prodded by Ellen DeGeneres, Hart says he’ll reconsider his decision to step down as host of the Academy Awards. Two days after he was named as host last Dec. 2018, Hart backed off when some of his homophobic tweets from a decade ago resurfaced. AP, File Photo by Danny Moloshok/Invision