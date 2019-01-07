Actor Ryan Gosling urges credible election results in Congo

An exhausted Congolese independent electoral commission (CENI) official rests as results are tallied for the presidential election, at a local results compilation center in Kinshasa, Congo, Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019. The winner of the Dec. 30 election will not be made public Sunday as expected, the head of the national electoral commission Corneille Nangaa told The Associated Press. The electoral commission will confirm the delay later Sunday. Jerome Delay AP Photo