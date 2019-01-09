Rose McGowan to plead no contest to reduced drug charge

FILE - In this July 21, 2018 file photo, actress and activist Rose McGowan speaks at OZY Fest in Central Park in New York. A lawyer for McGowan says she will plead no contest to a reduced drug charge in Virginia and avoid jail time. Attorney Jim Hundley says the commonwealth agreed to reduce the felony cocaine possession charge to misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, and that prosecutors will recommend she pay a fine. McGowan will enter the plea Jan. 15, 2019 the day her trial was to begin.

