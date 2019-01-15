Nielsen’s top programs for Jan. 7-13

Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for Jan. 7-13. Listings include the week's ranking and viewership.
1. NFC Playoff: Dallas at LA Rams, Fox, 33.4 million.
2. College Football Playoff National Championship: Alabama at Clemson, ESPN, 24.7 million.
3. NFC Kickoff: Dallas at LA Rams, Fox, 24.1 million.
4. NFC Playoff Post-game: Philadelphia at New Orleans, Fox, 22.8 million.
5. College Football Bowl Pre-game show, ESPN, 15.9 million.
6. "The Big Bang Theory," CBS, 13.5 million.
7. "NCIS," CBS, 12.1 million.
8. "Young Sheldon," CBS, 12.06 million.
9. "America's Got Talent: The Champions," NBC, 9.97 million.
10. "Mom," CBS, 9.4 million.
11. "Blue Bloods," CBS, 9.1 million.
12. "Chicago Med," NBC, 8.6 million.
13. "God Friended Me," CBS, 8.3 million.
14. "The Simpsons," Fox, 8.2 million.
15. "60 Minutes," CBS, 8.12 million.
16. "Chicago Fire," NBC, 8 million.
17. "Hawaii Five-0," CBS, 7.9 million.
18. "Hannity," Fox News Channel, 7.14 million.
19. "The Masked Singer," Fox, 7.1 million.
20. "Chicago PD," NBC, 6.9 million.
