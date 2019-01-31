Choir combines NFL players’ love of gospel music, football

FILE - In this Oct. 18, 2018, file photo, Denver Broncos offensive guard Max Garcia works against the Arizona Cardinals during an NFL football game in Glendale, Ariz. Garcia and New Orleans Saints receiver Austin Carr are the Super Bowl Gospel Choir’s two active players. Garcia says he found out about the choir from a teammate and was put in touch with Johnson. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File Rick Scuteri AP