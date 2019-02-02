Parents of 2 Parkland victims want Pulitzer for local paper

FILE - In this March 14, 2018 file photo, Ryan Petty, left, waits to testify as he sits next to his son Patrick Petty, at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the Parkland, Fla., school shootings and school safety on Capitol Hill in Washington. Petty and Andrew Pollack, two parents who lost daughters in last year's school shooting are calling for their local newspaper to win the Pulitzer Prize. They say the South Florida Sun Sentinel has stayed on the story to demand accountability long after the national media left. Jacquelyn Martin, File AP Photo