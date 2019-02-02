Jussie Smollett opens act with emotion: Attackers won’t win

FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2017 file photo, Jussie Smollett participates in the "Empire" panel during the FOX Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. Smollett, an actor on the TV series "Empire," is also an R&B musician who performed Saturday night, Feb. 2, 2019, at a concert in Los Angeles. Smollett, who is openly gay, says two masked men attacked him early Tuesday in Chicago in what police are investigating as a possible hate crime. AP, File Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision