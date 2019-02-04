‘Young and the Restless’ actor Kristoff St. John dead at 52

FILE- In this June 20, 2008, file photo Kristoff St. John accepts the award for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series for his work on "The Young and the Restless" at the 35th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. John has died at age 52. Los Angeles police were called to John's home on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, and his body was turned over to the Los Angeles County coroner. The cause of death was not available. Matt Sayles, File AP Photo