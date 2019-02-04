Celebrities

Trump guests include freed drug offender, bullied student

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE Associated Press

February 04, 2019 05:36 PM

In this Feb. 1, 2019, photo, President Donald Trump, center, first lady Melania Trump, right, and their son Barron Trump, left, walk out of the White House and head to Marine One on the South Lawn of White House in Washington. A woman whose life sentence for drug offenses was commuted by President Donald Trump and a Delaware student allegedly bullied because his last name is Trump are among guests who will sit with first lady Melania Trump for the State of the Union address.
WASHINGTON

A woman whose life sentence for drug offenses was commuted by President Donald Trump and a Delaware student allegedly bullied because his last name is Trump are among the guests who will sit with first lady Melania Trump for the State of the Union address.

Trump last year commuted the sentence of 63-year-old Alice Marie Johnson. Her case was championed by reality TV star Kim Kardashian West.

Joshua Trump's parents raised concerns about his safety with his Delaware school district after students on his school bus chanted his last name.

Guests typically serve to highlight administration policies. Johnson's case spotlights legislation Trump signed last year to give judges more discretion in sentencing some drug offenders.

Bullying prevention is a key element of Mrs. Trump's "Be Best" initiative.

