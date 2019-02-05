Torture still scars Iranians 40 years after revolution

In this Jan. 7, 2019 photo, an Iranian looks at an exhibition at a former prison run by the pre-revolution intelligence service, Savak, now a museum, where wax mannequins of interrogators and a prisoner are displayed, in downtown Tehran, Iran. As Iran marks the 40th anniversary of its Islamic Revolution and the overthrow of the shah, those who suffered torture at the hands of the police and dreaded SAVAK intelligence service still bear the scars. U.N. investigators and rights group say that even today, Iran tortures and arbitrarily detains prisoners. Ebrahim Noroozi AP Photo