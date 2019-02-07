Celebrities

Vonn still ‘resting’ after crash as she approaches last race

February 07, 2019 01:25 AM

United States' Lindsey Vonn is assisted after crashing during the women's super G at the alpine ski World Championships, in Are, Sweden, Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019.
ARE, Sweden

Lindsey Vonn is sitting out downhill training again, two days after her crash in the super-G at the world championships.

Vonn got the wind knocked out of her after hitting the safety nets and was left with bruises on her face and a puffy right eye .

Vonn's spokeswoman Claire Abbe tells The Associated Press, "She's good, just resting. She'll plan to run the course again for sure before Sunday."

The 34-year-old Vonn has announced she will retire after Sunday's downhill.

She already completed one downhill training run on Monday — meaning that technically she does not need to start another one to race.

Conditions for Thursday's training runs — for men and women — were much warmer than earlier in the week, at minus-4 degrees (25 F).

