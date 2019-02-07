Site of alleged 1947 UFO crash under new management

The site of an alleged 1947 UFO crash site near Roswell is under new management.
The Roswell Daily Record reports Bogle Ltd. Co. of Dexter has sold the Lincoln County ranching property about 75 miles (more than 120 kilometers) northwest of Roswell to Dinwiddie Cattle Co. LLC.
A deed filed with the Lincoln County clerk's office shows that the crash-site property was transferred to the Dinwiddie Cattle Co. on Nov. 26.
Something crashed at what was then the J.B. Foster ranch in 1947, with the U.S. Army announcing it had recovered a "flying disc" but later saying the debris was merely the remnants of a high-altitude weather balloon.
Speculation about extraterrestrials and government cover-ups has existed ever since, inspiring books, movies and TV shows.
