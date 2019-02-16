Celebrities

Nadav Lapid’s ‘Synonyms’ wins Berlin film fest’s Golden Bear

The Associated Press

February 16, 2019 11:37 AM

Director Nadav Lapid holds aloft the golden bear for best film for 'Synonyms' onstage at the award ceremony of the 2019 Berlinale Film Festival in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019.
BERLIN

Israeli director Nadav Lapid's "Synonyms," a film following a young Israeli man who uproots himself to France and tries to immerse himself in his new country, has won the Berlin International Film Festival's top Golden Bear award.

The film was chosen Saturday from a field of 16 movies competing at the first of the year's major European film festivals.

Wang Jingchun was named best actor for his role in Wang Xiaoshuai's "So Long, My Son," a Chinese family saga. Best actress went to Yong Mei for her part in the same film.

The best director prize went to Germany's Angela Schanelec for "I Was at Home, But."

