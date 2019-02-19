Judge orders Roger Stone to court over Instagram post

FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2019, file photo, former campaign adviser for President Donald Trump, Roger Stone, leaves federal court in Washington. President Donald Trump's longtime confidant Stone has apologized to the judge presiding over his criminal case for an Instagram post featuring a photo of her with what appears to be the crosshairs of a gun. Stone and his lawyers filed a notice Monday night, Feb. 18, saying Stone recognized "the photograph and comment today was improper and should not have been posted." Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File AP Photo