Celebrities

Judge orders Roger Stone to court over Instagram post

By MICHAEL BALSAMO Associated Press

February 19, 2019 07:55 AM

FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2019, file photo, former campaign adviser for President Donald Trump, Roger Stone, leaves federal court in Washington. President Donald Trump's longtime confidant Stone has apologized to the judge presiding over his criminal case for an Instagram post featuring a photo of her with what appears to be the crosshairs of a gun. Stone and his lawyers filed a notice Monday night, Feb. 18, saying Stone recognized "the photograph and comment today was improper and should not have been posted."
FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2019, file photo, former campaign adviser for President Donald Trump, Roger Stone, leaves federal court in Washington. President Donald Trump's longtime confidant Stone has apologized to the judge presiding over his criminal case for an Instagram post featuring a photo of her with what appears to be the crosshairs of a gun. Stone and his lawyers filed a notice Monday night, Feb. 18, saying Stone recognized "the photograph and comment today was improper and should not have been posted." Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2019, file photo, former campaign adviser for President Donald Trump, Roger Stone, leaves federal court in Washington. President Donald Trump's longtime confidant Stone has apologized to the judge presiding over his criminal case for an Instagram post featuring a photo of her with what appears to be the crosshairs of a gun. Stone and his lawyers filed a notice Monday night, Feb. 18, saying Stone recognized "the photograph and comment today was improper and should not have been posted." Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File AP Photo
WASHINGTON

A federal judge has ordered longtime Donald Trump confidant Roger Stone to appear in court Thursday to address his Instagram post featuring a photo of her with what appears to be the crosshairs of a gun.

Judge Amy Berman Jackson said Tuesday that Stone must prove why his bail shouldn't be revoked and why she shouldn't institute a full gag order in the case.

After he posted the photo Monday, Stone apologized and said the picture had been "misinterpreted." Jackson already issued an order limiting comments in the pending case.

Stone has pleaded not guilty to lying to Congress, obstruction and witness tampering related to discussions he had during the 2016 election about WikiLeaks. The anti-secrecy group released material stolen from Democratic groups including Hillary Clinton's campaign.

  Comments  