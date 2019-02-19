A look at rival Branson vs Maduro concerts for Venezuela

Workers build the stage for an upcoming concert coined: "Concert for the freedom of Venezuela" on the Colombian side of the Tienditas International Bridge on the outskirts of Cucuta, Colombia, on the border with Venezuela, Monday, Feb. 18, 2019. Billionaire Richard Branson is organizing the concert on Feb. 22 featuring Spanish-French singer Manu Chao, Mexican band Mana, Spanish singer-songwriter Alejandro Sanz and Dominican artist Juan Luis Guerra. Fernando Vergara AP Photo