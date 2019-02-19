Judge to consider Weinstein appeal of sex trafficking ruling

FILE - In this Oct. 11, 2018 file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives to court in New York. A judge who ruled that an aspiring actress can use sex trafficking laws to sue Weinstein will hear lawyers argue whether his decision can be appealed before trial. U.S. District Judge Robert Sweet is scheduled to hear arguments Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. Weinstein denies wrongdoing. Seth Wenig, File AP Photo