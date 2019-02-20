Company urges Arkansas commission to follow casino amendment

The company behind a proposed casino in Arkansas says the state's racing commission will be in breach of the state constitution if it doesn't follow a recently passed amendment and issue four casino licenses.
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that Gulfside Casino Partnership's filing says it would have the right to sue if the current draft rules are approved. The company specifically takes issue with a rule that requires sitting officials to endorse casino proposals when the project application is filed.
The rule was added after residents raised concerns about endorsements given by officials before they left office in December.
The state Department of Finance and Administration, which oversees the commission, declined to comment.
Arkansas voters in November approved an amendment that allows the state to have four casinos.
