Haunting ‘Roma’ scene shines a rare spotlight on stillbirths

This July 29, 2017 photo provided by Megan Breau shows Rebekah Shirey and her partner, Steve Martin, with their stillborn chid, Elijah, in an Ottawa, Canada hospital. Shirey had learned days earlier that Elijah’s heart had stopped beating. “The more awareness we have and the more community we have makes it easier to go through these things,” she says. (Megan Breau via AP)