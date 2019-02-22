R. Kelly’s European concerts in doubt after new charges

FILE - In this June 30, 2013 file photo, R. Kelly performs at the BET Awards in Los Angeles. Prosecutors will have to clear a series of high legal hurdles if they intend to charge R. Kelly anew and convict him, even if video evidence is available. Speculation the R&B star could face new charges arose after attorney Michael Avenatti said Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, he recently gave prosecutors a VHS tape showing Kelly having sex with an underage girl. AP, File Photo by Frank Micelotta/Invision